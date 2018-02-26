When This Felon’s Twin Visited Him In Prison, He Pulled Off An Insane Switch To Make His Escape

ADVERTISEMENT

In an imposing prison situated in barren dessert, 18 miles north of Lima, Peru, Alexander Delgado was facing 14 long years behind bars. But when the 28-year-old’s twin brother, Giancarlo, planned a visit in 2017, fiendish inspiration struck. Somehow, Alexander pulled off the unthinkable, escaping justice in a most audacious way. But what really happened inside the infamous Piedras Gordas maximum-security jail?

As identical twin brothers, Alexander Jheferson and Giancarlo Stuard Delgado must have shared a lot while they were growing up in Lima. But in 2015 Alexander went to a place where his dead-ringer sibling was not able to accompany him. Found guilty of robbery and sexually assaulting a minor, Alexander was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

And it was not just any prison. In fact, Alexander was sent to Piedras Gordas, one of the most high-security jails in Peru. Located near the desolate Pacific coast north of Lima, the country’s capital, the facility has housed some of the region’s most notorious prisoners – including Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch national who murdered Peruvian Stephany Flores Ramirez in 2010 and is thought to have killed missing American teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.

