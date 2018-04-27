Five Months After Hunters Heard Distant Cries For Help, A Couple’s Bodies Were Found In A Swamp

ADVERTISEMENT

On the night of November 7, 2017, hunters were in an area of woodlands near a swamp in Michigan when they heard a woman crying for help. Vast and difficult to navigate, the swamp has a notorious reputation. According to local lore, it is the last resting place of several unfortunate hunters who never found their way out.

The area’s name is Dead Stream Swamp, but some refer to it as “Dead Man’s Swamp.” Spanning 47 square miles, it is one the largest cedar swamps in the United States. The peat bog is about 5 feet deep on average and descends 16 feet in some parts.

It is highly likely that the hunters heard the screams of a woman who’d ventured into the area that night with a male friend. The pair, who were subsequently the subject of an intensive search operation, were not located until five months later. They were eventually found dead the swamp, which raised a number of troubling questions.

