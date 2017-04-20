5 Years After This Student Vanished, Investigators Said They’re Close To Knowing The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the end of the semester, and student Lauren Spierer has been partying hard. But as the night turns into morning and her friend heads to bed, she doesn’t want the fun to end. Instead, Spierer heads off into the darkness, never to be seen again. Will her family ever know the truth about what happened?

Spierer was born on January 17, 1991, to parents Robert and Charlene. She was raised in Scarsdale, a town in Westchester County, New York. As a youngster, she attended a Pennsylvania summer camp, where she met a boy named Jesse Wolff.

In 2009 Spierer graduated from Edgemont High School in nearby Greenville, NY. Afterwards, she joined Wolff and Jay Rosenbaum, another friend she had met at summer camp, at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. There, she enrolled on a textiles merchandising course.

