This Ex-Football Player Was His Home Town’s Hero. But When The Housing Market Crashed, He Broke Bad

ADVERTISEMENT

In a small town in Washington, footballer Anthony Curcio is preparing for the big leagues. But when an injury derails his promising career, he turns to the housing market to make his dreams come true. When that comes crashing down as well, his life takes a far darker turn.

Curcio was born on September 1, 1980, in Monroe, a city of fewer than 3,000 inhabitants some 30 miles outside Seattle, WA. In his teenage years he was an athletic and popular student, captaining Monroe High School’s basketball and football teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

As time went on, it became clear that football was Curcio’s true love. In fact, he went on to set records, and emerged as a talented wide receiver. After high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps and enrolled at the University of Idaho.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT