This Girl Was Abducted By A Man Posing As FBI Who Subjected Her To A Terrible Two-Year Ordeal

In a five-and-dime-store in Camden, New Jersey, a young girl steals a notebook to impress her friends. But as she tries to flee, she is stopped by a man claiming to be from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Terrified of being punished, she blindly follows his orders – stepping into a horrific ordeal that will last for the next two years.

Florence Sally Horner was born in 1937 and lived with her family in Camden, a city located on the banks of the Delaware River in southern New Jersey. Sadly, Sally’s father committed suicide when she was just a young girl, leaving her seamstress mother Ella to manage the household alone.

By June 13, 1948, Sally’s older sister, Susan, was married and expecting her first child. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Sally was about to finish the fifth grade at Camden’s Northeast School. And she was keen to prove just how grown up she was by joining a clique of female classmates.

