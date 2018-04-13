After This Girl Was Abducted From Her School, Her Wealthy Father Began To Receive Ransom Notes

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just before Christmas in California, 1927, and 12-year-old junior-high-school student Marion Parker found herself pulled out of class to visit her wounded father in hospital. Only Perry Parker was perfectly okay. Okay, that is, until his schoolgirl daughter went missing and he was struck by a dreadful fear and anguish. The story about him lying injured in hospital had been invented by a strange man as a ruse to whisk young Marion away. Soon, a cryptic ransom note arrives for her father and the Parker family are put through a truly horrific ordeal.

Marion was one of twin girls born on October 11, 1915, in Los Angeles, CA, to Perry and Geraldine Parker. Perry was a high-profile banker downtown, and Marion and her sister, Marjorie, enjoyed a comfortable life. As they grew older, the girls were enrolled at Mount Vernon Junior High, close to their desirable family home in the city’s well-heeled Arlington Heights district. But when the twins reached the age of 12, a chill wind was to disturb their cozy existence…

Indeed, on Thursday, December 15, 1927, all of the Parker family’s certainties and securities were to come crashing down around them. That day, a man calling himself Mr. Cooper arrived at Marion and Marjorie’s school. He was greeted by the registrar, a woman named Mary Holt. Apparently, “Mr. Cooper” told the functionary that he worked for the girls’ father and that there had been an accident. He claimed that Perry had been gravely injured in a car smash, and wished to be visited in hospital by his younger daughter.

