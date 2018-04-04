This Girl Vanished After Getting Off Her School Bus. Then 26 Years Later Police Got A Fresh Lead

ADVERTISEMENT

It's winter in Pennsylvania, and snow covers the ground as Cherrie Mahan's school bus pulls up outside her rural home. But somehow, the little girl never makes it to her front door. For two-and-a-half decades, police search for any leads in the baffling case. Then a tip-off leads them in a new direction.

Cherrie was born on August 14, 1976, to Janice Mahan, a 16-year-old single mother. After a while, Janice married Vietnam veteran Leroy McKinney, who became a devoted stepfather to Cherrie. And by February 1985, the family were living in a rural area of Winfield Township in Butler County, PA.

At the time, Cherrie had recently broken her arm in a car accident. However, it had been settled in her favor, and she was set to receive $3,500 in compensation. Sadly, tragedy would strike before she had time to collect the money. In fact, she was about to take center stage in a mystery that continues to haunt her family to this day.

