This Girl Went Missing From Her Trailer Park Home. Then A Neighbor Suddenly Started Acting Strangely

It’s a March day in California, and eight-year-old Sandra Cantu heads across the trailer park to play with a friend. But hours later, she still hasn’t returned. For ten days, her disappearance remains a mystery. Then, a neighbor starts behaving bizarrely – and the horrific truth begins to emerge.

Sandra was born on March 8, 2001, in Tracy, a city some 20 miles south-west of Stockton, CA. The youngest of four children, she lived with her mother and her grandparents at a local mobile home park known as Orchard Estates. And when she was old enough, she began attending nearby Jacobson Elementary School.

On the afternoon of March 27, 2009, Sandra, then eight, left school and went to a friend’s house to play. At around 4:00 p.m., she went back to the trailer that she and her family shared. However, Sandra soon decided to head out again and left the property, saying that she was going to the home of another friend.

