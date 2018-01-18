2 Girls Were Abducted By A Self-Proclaimed Prophet. Then Police Found Them Hidden In Water Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a cold December evening in Utah, and police are desperately looking for two missing girls. Months before, they had been snatched by their father – a key figure in a mysterious cult. A tip to law enforcement, however, has narrowed the search to a remote part of the state. And it’s there that the cops make a shocking discovery after looking inside a pair of water barrels.

The dad who had taken his children is John Coltharp; he and their mom, Micha Soble, had first met in Highlands Ranch, a suburban community south of Denver, Colorado. And while growing up in the area, the pair were both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. What’s more, Soble and Coltharp would go on to marry. She was just 16 at the time; he was several years her senior.

However, it would soon become apparent that Coltharp was harboring outlandish beliefs that went against the traditions of Mormonism. In fact, soon after his marriage to Soble, he even started to indoctrinate his wife with these same principles. Eventually, though, Coltharp was banished from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the ideas that he was expounding.

