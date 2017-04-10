When He Heard Horrific Screams In A Parking Lot, He Rushed To Help And Caught Three Chilling Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Zerby is a 38-year-old father from Grand Rapids, Michigan. One night in March 2017 he popped out of the family home to get some treats for the kids. But he had no idea about what he was about to encounter that night.

Zerby headed to the Meijer store close to his home. He grabbed some gummy bears along with some other snacks. And then he went back out to the parking lot to find his car.

But before he reached his car, something caught his attention. He heard a strange noise. It wasn’t immediately clear what it was, but something told Zerby that he should investigate further.

