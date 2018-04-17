In 1949 This Woman Disappeared From Her Home – And Her Children Said She Was Abducted By A Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an October evening in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Jules Forstein returns home after an evening out. But as soon as he sees his children, he knows that something is wrong. According to them, their mother has disappeared, snatched by a stranger in the dead of night. But what really happened to Dorothy Forstein? What happened after sundown on that tumultuous day? And will the mystery ever be solved?

Dorothy and Jules had been childhood sweethearts, but the path of their love had not always run smooth. In fact, when he was young, Jules chose to marry another woman. Together, they had two daughters named Merna and Marcy. But sadly, the first Mrs Forstein died while giving birth to the couple’s youngest child.

Now a grieving widower, Jules reconnected with Dorothy soon after his first wife’s death. And in 1941, Jules and Dorothy were married. By that time, Jules was working for the Philadelphia City Council as a clerk. Two years later, he was promoted to the role of magistrate, and Dorothy gave birth to a son, Edward. For the Forsteins, it was a happy and prosperous time.

