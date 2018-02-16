This 10-Month-Old Disappeared From Her Home In 2011 – And Police Have Found No Trace Of Her Since

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s early on an October morning in Missouri, and Jeremy Irwin finally returns home after a late shift at work. But when he gets there, the house is lit up, and the front door opens without a key. And when he checks his baby daughter’s room, he finds it empty – the start of a mystery that still haunts the city to this day.

The story began on October 4, 2011, in Kansas City in western Missouri. At the time, Jeremy was living with his partner, Deborah Bradley, and Blake, his young son from a previous relationship. Also in the household was Michael, Deborah’s son with her ex-husband. And to complete the picture there was ten-month-old Lisa Renee Irwin, Jeremy and Deborah’s infant daughter.

In the past, Deborah had lived with her military husband, Sean Bradley, at Fort Bragg, a sprawling institution in North Carolina. But by 2011 the couple had been separated for four years, and Deborah had begun a new life with Jeremy, an electrician. And despite rumors that Deborah and Sean were not actually divorced, relations between the two families seemed amicable enough.

