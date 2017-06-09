As Judge L. Scott Coogler gave his verdict in October 2014, he told the North Alabama court that the crimes committed by Patricia and Matthew Ayers had been among the worst he had ever encountered. He told the defendants, “I have been on the bench since 1998, and this is the worst case I have personally dealt with, including murders.”
His views were echoed by FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard D. Schwein Jr. He said, “The crimes the Ayers have admitted to are disturbing, inexcusable and sickening.” Government prosecutors had in fact requested the maximum sentences for the Ayers’ horrendous crimes.
So the couple are now destined to die behind bars. Patricia Ayers was given a total of 1,590 years in jail. Meanwhile, her partner and co-defendant Matthew Ayers was sentenced to 750 year for his role in the crime. But what crimes could lead to such extraordinarily long sentences?
-
20 Intriguing Secrets About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship
-
After A Judge Heard What This Couple Had Done, He Sentenced Them To 2,340 Years In Prison
-
This Mom Was Walking With Her Daughter When A Little Stranger Slipped Her A Note
-
This Teen Made His Teacher’s Life Agony Day After Day – So His Dad Decided To Teach Him A Lesson
-
When This Little Girl Threw The First Pitch, The Catcher Removed His Mask And She Burst Out Crying
-
People Traveled From All Over To See This Little Girl – For A Reason That Today Is Unthinkable
-
This Man Was Standing In Shallow Water When He Suddenly Felt Something Pull At His Feet
-
Rescuers Were Alarmed When They Found This Dog – But Now He Looks Like A Different Animal
-
They Say His Hot Girlfriend Is Out Of His League – So He Goes Through A Jaw-Dropping Transformation
-
This Guy Saved Pennies For 45 Years. Then He Cashed Them In – And Their Total Is Astounding
-
When A Vice Principal Saw The Dress This Teen Wore To Prom, He Asked Her To Stand Up And Turn Around
-
A Guy Flew His Drone Over This Strange Hole In A Lake – And The Footage Left Him Floored