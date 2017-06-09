After A Judge Heard What This Couple Had Done, He Sentenced Them To 2,340 Years In Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

As Judge L. Scott Coogler gave his verdict in October 2014, he told the North Alabama court that the crimes committed by Patricia and Matthew Ayers had been among the worst he had ever encountered. He told the defendants, “I have been on the bench since 1998, and this is the worst case I have personally dealt with, including murders.”

His views were echoed by FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard D. Schwein Jr. He said, “The crimes the Ayers have admitted to are disturbing, inexcusable and sickening.” Government prosecutors had in fact requested the maximum sentences for the Ayers’ horrendous crimes.

So the couple are now destined to die behind bars. Patricia Ayers was given a total of 1,590 years in jail. Meanwhile, her partner and co-defendant Matthew Ayers was sentenced to 750 year for his role in the crime. But what crimes could lead to such extraordinarily long sentences?

