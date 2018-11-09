A Lady Was Jailed For Lying About Finding A Finger In Her Food. Now She’s Revealed A Twisted Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s March 2010 in California, and Anna Ayala is giving an interview about her unlikely life. Five years ago, she reported finding a human finger in a bowl of chili – and served four years behind bars for the attempted hoax. Now, for the first time, she reveals the stomach-churning details of her ill-fated plan.

Born on December 22, 1965, Ayala grew up in Donna, a small town in southern Texas. But by the time she was in her early 30s, she found herself 2,000 miles away in the Californian city of San Jose. And there, she became embroiled in what would be the first of many legal battles.

In 1998, Ayala launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against La Oferta, a local newspaper. However, the case ultimately came to nothing. And two years later, she was back at her attorney’s office attempting to file a suit against Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, General Motors and a dealership in San Jose.

