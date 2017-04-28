In 2007 Madeleine McCann Tragically Disappeared. Now 10 Years On Police Have A Critical New Lead

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenth anniversary of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance marks an anguished milestone for her parents, Gerry and Kate. “There’s no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it,” said Kate in a public statement on April 24, 2017. “I remember when Madeleine first disappeared I couldn’t even begin to consider anything in terms of years… And now here we are… Madeleine, our Madeleine – ten years…”

Madeleine McCann mysteriously vanished from her room during a family vacation in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Countless man-hours and huge sums of money have since been spent in an international police hunt. But, despite conducting the most highly publicized missing person’s case in history, investigators have yet to solve the mystery of what happened to Madeleine.

Kate described the anniversary as “a horrible marker of time, stolen time.” However, a new line of inquiry by Scotland Yard in London is giving some small hope of closure. Speaking to Sky News, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley described the new lead as “significant” and “worth pursuing.” It raises the tantalizing possibility that investigators might finally be close to a breakthrough.

