After Maine Police Pulled Over A Drunk Driver, They Soon Discovered He Was Hiding A Dark Secret

It was summer 2013 in the north-eastern state of Maine, and local police were patrolling the roads of Hancock County when they spotted a car behaving erratically. Suspecting the driver of being intoxicated, they pulled the vehicle over and placed the occupant, one William Morse, under arrest. But when the cops conducted a search of the car, they came across several items of personal identification belonging to an entirely different man. So just who exactly was this 40-something Morse character, and why was he traveling with papers belonging to a 60-year-old called Richard Bellittieri?

Born on Long Island, New York, in February 1952, Richard Bellittieri – known as Rick – attended school in the middle-class neighborhood of North Babylon. But, as a young man in the 1960s, he moved some 500 miles north to Orono, ME, where he gained a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Maine. And during his studies, Bellittieri fell in love with the The Pine Tree State’s picturesque landscape.

In the 1970s, Bellittieri left his family and friends on Long Island behind and moved permanently to Maine. The graduate settled in the tourist town of Bar Harbor on the scenic Mount Desert Island off the south-east coast of the state. And, after a short stint working as a counselor at a local elementary school, Bellittieri embarked on a successful career in accounting.

