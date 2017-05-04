Somewhere off the coast of Rhode Island, a fishing boat is taking on water. As the Chickenpox slips beneath the waves, Nathan Carman loses sight of his mother. Soon, the deck gives way beneath him, with the vessel’s life raft offering the only chance of survival. However, as he drifts helplessly at sea, is there a more sinister explanation for this tragic tale?
Shortly before midnight on September 11, 2016, Nathan, 22, and his mother Linda, 54, left Ram Point Marina in Wakefield, Rhode Island, for an overnight fishing trip. The pair had drifted apart a little since Nathan had left home, and this adventure was part of Linda’s attempts to reconnect with her son.
Having boarded Nathan’s 31-foot aluminum boat, the Chickenpox, the pair subsequently headed out into the Atlantic Ocean. According to those who knew them, they had planned to sail to Block Island, some 20 miles off the mainland. Apparently, Linda had even given her friend Sharon Hartstein a plan of their route, telling her that they intended to return by lunchtime the next day.
-
This Man Was Found Adrift At Sea After 6 Days. But When Police Dug Deeper, The Story Took A Twist
-
Doctors Said She Had Strep Throat – But When Her Limbs Left Her In Agony, The Horrific Truth Emerged
-
After This Supermom Disappeared, Police Uncovered The Disturbing Truth About Her Double Life
-
Willow Smith Has Totally Grown Up, And Here’s What She’s Doing Now
-
20 Silly Cases Of People Seeing Faces In Everyday Places
-
20 Lottery Winners Who Did The Stupidest Things After Hitting The Jackpot
-
This Lady Claimed To Live With 1000 Cats. But What Cameras Captured In Her Home Left Us Speechless
-
This Man Spent 36 Years Carving Through The Mountains To Bring His Village The Lifeblood It So Needed
-
When This Captain Collapsed On A 12-Mile March, The Way Soldiers Treated Her Left Millions Stunned
-
Bullies Made This Little Boy’s Life A Living Hell. Then The Community Decided Enough Was Enough
-
Her Amputee Husband Couldn’t Enter Their House. Then She Spotted A Stranger Circling Outside
-
This Soldier Got To Hospital A Day After His Baby Was Born. Then His 2-Year-Old Son Showed Up