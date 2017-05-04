This Man Was Found Adrift At Sea After 6 Days. But When Police Dug Deeper, The Story Took A Twist

ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere off the coast of Rhode Island, a fishing boat is taking on water. As the Chickenpox slips beneath the waves, Nathan Carman loses sight of his mother. Soon, the deck gives way beneath him, with the vessel’s life raft offering the only chance of survival. However, as he drifts helplessly at sea, is there a more sinister explanation for this tragic tale?

Shortly before midnight on September 11, 2016, Nathan, 22, and his mother Linda, 54, left Ram Point Marina in Wakefield, Rhode Island, for an overnight fishing trip. The pair had drifted apart a little since Nathan had left home, and this adventure was part of Linda’s attempts to reconnect with her son.

Having boarded Nathan’s 31-foot aluminum boat, the Chickenpox, the pair subsequently headed out into the Atlantic Ocean. According to those who knew them, they had planned to sail to Block Island, some 20 miles off the mainland. Apparently, Linda had even given her friend Sharon Hartstein a plan of their route, telling her that they intended to return by lunchtime the next day.

