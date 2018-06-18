This Man On The Roadside Seemed Harmless, But He Had Actually Set A Trap For Unsuspecting Drivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that he was dressed in a hoodie and holding a cardboard sign, many people assumed the man on the side of the road was homeless and panhandling for money. However, while the stranger appeared innocent enough, he’d actually set a trap for unsuspecting drivers.

Bethesda lies within Montgomery County, Maryland. Compared to other places in the state, Bethesda is relatively safe. In fact, according to NeighborhoodScout, the small town is safer than 56 percent of cities in the United States.

The chances of becoming a victim of violent crime is 1,604 to one in Bethesda, compared to 212 to one in Maryland as a whole. However, while the town may be safer than others around the country, it still has its problems.

