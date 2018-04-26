This Man Was “Ten Days Away From Death” When Police Saved Him From His Abusive Girlfriend

By Suzi Marsh
April 26, 2018
Image: via Metro

In a village in Bedfordshire, England, a young man is hospitalized with horrific wounds. But despite his terrible injuries, he returns to the home of his abuser. And by the time that police finally intervene, he is just days away from death. This is the story of Alex Skeel and the other side of domestic abuse.

Image: via YouTube/ITV News

Alex first met Jordan Worth in 2012, when the pair were both 16-year-old college students. A pretty brunette, she surprised Alex by showing a romantic interest in him, and they soon became a couple. And even though Alex had never been in a relationship before, he thought that things seemed normal at first.

Image: Mike Peel

A good student, Jordan came from a loving family, who supported her in all of her endeavors. And after college, she went on to graduate from the University of Hertfordshire with a degree in fine arts. Eventually, she hoped to become a teacher, and she occupied her time volunteering with animals and raising money for charity.

