The Story Of How One Man’s Brutal Murder Changed America Forever

It’s October 6, 1998, and in a Wyoming city a crime is being committed that will change America. Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old student, is enduring a horrific attack at the hands of two strangers. The sheer brutality of the crime, couple with the hate-filled motivation for it, would send shockwaves around the country.

Shepard, who stood at just five foot and two inches, hadn’t had an easy journey to college. Prone to depression, he had suffered a horrendous ordeal during high school. During a trip to Morocco in 1995, the senior was raped by a group of local people. A couple of years previously, his family had moved to Saudi Arabia, and he’d been going to school in Switzerland at the time.

Later, after finishing college, Shepard eventually made the decision to go to the University of Wyoming to study politics. His parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, had both gone there, and thought their son would be happy at the university. However, as fall rolled around, the student increasingly felt pressure to succeed.

