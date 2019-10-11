In a family home in Indiana, television cameras capture the lives of the Barnett family. But while their child prodigy son Jacob takes the spotlight, a far more bizarre story is unfolding behind the scenes. Over time, mom Kristine begins to notice strange things about her adopted daughter Natalia. You see, the characteristics she allegedly observes suggest the girl is not what she seems.
A Mom Adopted A Nine-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl, But Then She Claimed That Something Didn’t Add Up
Despite appearances, the Barnetts have never been a typical family. For at just 13 years old, their son Jacob was already attending college, hailed a genius by the national press. But while the teenager was building his unlikely career, his sister Natalia found herself at the center of a strange mystery.