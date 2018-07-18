A Mom Said She Asked This 12-Year-Old’s Friends To Leave – But Then They Returned And Opened Fire

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 6, 2018, Sakhya Monea Bentley was at home with friends. And while that situation by itself is nothing out of the ordinary – especially for a 12-year-old girl – what would eventually happen that evening would leave Bentley’s mother, Nyeisha Brown, devastated. What’s more, the events of that night would greatly alter the course of several young lives.

Police would ultimately arrive at the house in Riverdale, Georgia, too, as there had been a report of gunfire taking place at the location at approximately 11:00 p.m. A law enforcement statement later revealed that a number of young people were at the home at the time of the alleged incident.

Before the cops had arrived on the scene, however, Brown had apparently spoken to Sakhya over FaceTime. And according to the mom, the conversation had taken place just a quarter of an hour or so prior to any shots being fired. “I had just talked to her about boys being in my yard and having company,” Brown explained to Atlanta-based ABC affiliate WSB-TV in June 2018.

