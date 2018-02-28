When This Mom Of Two Went Missing From Her Home, Suspicions Surrounding Her Husband Quickly Grew

ADVERTISEMENT

One spring afternoon in 2007, Lisa Stebic’s husband, Craig, sent their two children on a bike ride to buy candy at a store in their hometown of Plainfield, in Will County, Illinois. By the time the ten and 12-year-old kids cycled home with their treats, their mom was nowhere to be seen. The next day, the 37-year-old was reported missing… but, strangely, it was not by her 41-year-old spouse.

Extended searches and a high-profile publicity campaign ensued, and rewards for information leading to the missing mom’s whereabouts were offered. But despite untold hours of detective work, Lisa Stebic was never found. Today, more than a decade later, her disappearance remains an unsolved mystery. The trail is cold, but not as cold as Craig seemed to have been. Lisa is still officially listed as a missing person, but her wider family has always suspected the worst.

“I knew my sister was murdered from the start,” wrote Lisa’s oldest sister, Debbie Ruttenberg, in a statement published by the Chicago Tribune newspaper in April 2017. She continued, “It’s a disgusting thought and a surreal life for us. But it’s been ten years since Lisa was murdered and my sister’s killer needs to be brought to justice…”

