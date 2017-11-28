This Mom Took A Week-long Vacation To Europe – And Left Her Four Children At Home On Their Own

ADVERTISEMENT

The quaint cobblestoned streets and beautiful rural landscapes rich in Old World history and intrigue. The fantastic buildings and monuments you may have seen in films and photographs, but never in person. The chance to taste fresh, authentic cuisine and delicious wines in their natural habitat. No matter what it is you dream of, one thing is for sure – almost everyone has imagined a vacation to Europe.

And, while some people let those daydreams remain as reveries, others are eager to make them reality. No matter what obstacles or hurdles present themselves, some determined travelers will not be deterred. One such Iowa woman decided to do something about her dreams of Europe in September 2017. She got to expand her horizons, which sounds like a happy enough ending, but it most certainly was not how it turned out to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is because 30-year-old Erin Lee Macke from near Des Moines, IA, allegedly forgot something before she left on her short vacation. In fact, a most important detail clean appears to have escaped her mind – she was responsible for four children. Macke is said to have left them at the family home on their own, and – unsurprisingly – their time alone fending for themselves did not go as their mother had perhaps planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT