9 Months After A Six-Year-Old Was Kidnapped, His Father Accidentally Spotted Him In A Shopping Mall

A family’s life was turned upside down in China when the baby of the household was kidnapped from their home in May 2016. Devastatingly, after an exhaustive search, the six-year-old boy was nowhere to be found. But – unbelievably – nine months later, the dad was shocked to the core when he happened to spot his son in a local shopping mall. But there was a problem, the little guy was not alone – he was with a gang of three adult strangers.

Chen Zhonghong lived with his wife and two kids in the village of Matang near the city of Qingyuan in the south-eastern province Guangdong in China. He went to work as usual on May 27, 2016, but, with his wife elsewhere, he was forced to leave his children alone at home. Chen left his daughter in charge of her younger brother, Cheng Jiafu. Little did the dad know that would be the last time he saw his elementary-school-aged son for approaching a year.

Chen later told police that he had left his children watching TV in the family home. But two hours later, Jiafu had been abducted from the residence. A neighbor is said to have called by the house, at which point the daughter explained that a stranger had visited and swiped her sibling.

