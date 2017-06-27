The 10 Most Dangerous Female Criminals Locked Away In Maximum Security Prisons

When it comes to society’s most evil and dangerous criminals, it’s easy to just think of men as the perpetrators of the worst crimes. But while the majority of violent offenses are committed by men, women can also commit depraved and shocking acts. And that’s when the state has to step in and lock them up for life. Here are ten of the world’s most infamous female prisoners.
10. Renée Acoby, Canada
As of 2017, Renée Acoby holds the dubious distinction of being the sole female dangerous offender in all of Canada. “Dangerous offender” is a recognized Canadian legal term. A convicted criminal categorized as such can be put in jail for an indefinite period. But just what has Acoby done to belong to this ill-starred club?
In fact, Acoby’s prison career began in 2000 when she was just 21. The young woman was handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence for drugs offenses and assault with a weapon. The crimes came after a hard childhood and teenage years. But for the most part, Acoby’s offending has actually taken place behind bars. Because by the time she’d been in jail for three years, her sentence had increased to 21 years after more than one attempt to take hostages and some violent outbreaks in prison. Bad behavior also cost her custody of the daughter she had given birth to behind bars.
