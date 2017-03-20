This Mother Took A Bullet To The Heart. But With Her Dying Breath She Named Her Killer

ADVERTISEMENT

One March morning, police arrive at an Ohio home to a shocking sight. A young mother has been shot in the chest and she doesn’t have long to live. But with her dying breath, she utters a name. Will it lead the officers to her killer?

Amanda Mangas was born in the northern Ohio city of Defiance on October 14, 1993. Her mother, Vickie Mangas-Eckenrode, had been trying for a baby for eight years. When Amanda finally came along, Vickie believed that her daughter was a God-given gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amanda, known as Mandi, was young, her parents divorced, so Vickie raised her daughter as a single mother. By all accounts, she did a great job. Amanda graduated from Delta High School in Delta, OH, in 2012. She then went on to study for a nursing degree at Defiance College.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT