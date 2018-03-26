In 2016 This Mother Married A Younger Woman. Then The Authorities Found Out It Was Her Own Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Same-sex marriages were legalized in Oklahoma in October 2014, and 15 months later two females from the state took advantage of the law to tie the knot. Their’s was a May-to-December affair – one of the women was in her 20s, the other in her 40s – but, nevertheless, love conquers all. However, beneath the happy couple’s joyful veneer, an unbelievably dark secret was lurking. The two brides wanted to declare their complete devotion to each other to the wider world. But when the world learned the sickening truth about their relationship, it reacted with total revulsion.

The story began back in the 1990s, when Patricia Spann, a young widow from the small city of Duncan, Stephens County, OK, found herself facing financial ruin. The young mom was struggling to look after her three kids, following the death of her husband, Jody. According to later reports, the father had been a colonel in the military but had sadly passed away. So Spann was left with little to care for her son, Jody J.R., his sister, Misty, and their baby brother, Cody. Luckily, for the children, someone nearby had a solution to the problem.

It turned out that the children’s paternal grandmother was prepared to step in and offer the three kids the chance of a new life. Subsequently, Spann lost custody of her two sons and daughter, and the older woman became the three kids’ adopted mom. And, even though the decision was apparently controversial, Jody and Misty would later praise their granny for giving them a loving home.

