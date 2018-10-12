Two Weeks After This Navy Veteran Vanished, Police Found A Decomposing Body By A Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2018 in Lake Pleasant, Arizona, Joseph Casey was enjoying a day out with new friend Helena Ramirez. But when their Jeep broke down in a remote part of the park, Casey went in search of help – and never returned. Two weeks later, a body was discovered nearby. But how did a simple adventure go so wrong?

Set in the mountains surrounded by Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Lake Pleasant is an oasis of picturesque calm in an often harsh and unforgiving landscape. Moreover, it provides a welcome respite from the city heat for many of the more than four million people living in the nearby Phoenix metropolitan area.

Lake Pleasant is a popular place to hike, bathe and fish. It’s easy to think of it – and the 23,000-acre park that surrounds its waters – as one of America’s safer outdoor destinations. However, the desert always comes with its own risks. And sometimes an innocent outing can quickly turn into a deadly nightmare.

