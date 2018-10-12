Two Weeks After This Navy Veteran Vanished, Police Found A Decomposing Body By A Lake

By Suzi Marsh
October 12, 2018
Image: Facebook/Joseph Casey

In June 2018 in Lake Pleasant, Arizona, Joseph Casey was enjoying a day out with new friend Helena Ramirez. But when their Jeep broke down in a remote part of the park, Casey went in search of help – and never returned. Two weeks later, a body was discovered nearby. But how did a simple adventure go so wrong?

Image: Joe Parks

Set in the mountains surrounded by Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Lake Pleasant is an oasis of picturesque calm in an often harsh and unforgiving landscape. Moreover, it provides a welcome respite from the city heat for many of the more than four million people living in the nearby Phoenix metropolitan area.

Image: Shereth

Lake Pleasant is a popular place to hike, bathe and fish. It’s easy to think of it – and the 23,000-acre park that surrounds its waters – as one of America’s safer outdoor destinations. However, the desert always comes with its own risks. And sometimes an innocent outing can quickly turn into a deadly nightmare.

