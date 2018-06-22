After A Neighbor Heard Screams In The Night, Police Uncovered This Couple’s Disturbing Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

In a sleepy Washington cul-de-sac, a scream rings out across the summer night. Alarmed, a neighbor calls police to the isolated home where Jon Pomeroy and Rebecca Long live a quiet, private life. But when officers arrive to investigate, they uncover a horrific scene.

The story began in the 1990s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Pomeroy married his first wife. Described by his father-in-law, Robert Stokes, as “quiet, and just a little odd,” according to a 2008 article in The Seattle Times, the software engineer was working for the word processing company WordPerfect at the time.

Soon the couple had relocated to Orem in Utah, where they had a daughter. Two years later, a son followed. But things between Pomeroy and his wife grew difficult and the couple eventually divorced. After the split, the two children went to live with Pomeroy. And even though they wrote letters to their grandfather at first, contact between the two families grew less and less frequent over the years.

