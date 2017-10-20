When you find yourself a victim of a crime it can be isolating. But when this group of people living in West Hollywood all became targets of the same crime, they decided to solve the problem together. Firstly they installed CCTV cameras, and then they waited for the perfect opportunity to pounce.
Wednesday, October 4, 2017, was a proud day for the residents of one particular apartment complex in West Hollywood. Showing a remarkable amount of community spirit, they pulled together in a heroic effort to apprehend an alleged vandal.
The story begins on Saturday, September 23, 2017. It was just a normal day at the apartment complex on the corner of Fountain Avenue and Hacienda Place, until one resident went down to the parking lot. It was there that they found something horrifying.
-
After Hurricane Harvey Had Ravaged Texas, A Woman Found This Mysterious Fanged Monster On The Beach
-
When Neighbors Saw A Guy Vandalizing Their Cars On CCTV, They Sprung A Trap To Catch Him In The Act
-
After This Nurse Saw A Man Die That Same Morning, She Pulled Over To Share A Deeply Moving Message
-
When Fishermen Saw A Sick Turtle Floating In The Water, They Realized He Desperately Needed Help
-
This Woman Stuck To The Same Beauty Regime Since 16. Then A Makeunder Revealed Her Natural Beauty
-
After B.o.B Announced A Project To Prove The Earth Is Flat, NASA Astronauts Had The Perfect Response
-
When The Weight Kept Falling Off This Mom With A Gastric Band, Doctors Realized Something Was Wrong
-
After A Woman Rescued A Stranded Octopus, She Got The Most Unexpected Thank You
-
After Rumors Their Marriage Is On The Rocks, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Have Made A Huge Decision
-
When This 11-Year-Old Wore Her Dress For Picture Day, The School’s Response Left Her In Tears
-
This Girl Reached The Final Stage Of America’s Got Talent. Then Behind The Scenes, Tragedy Struck
-
A Terrifying Megatsunami Devastated Greenland In 2017. Now, Scientists Have Discovered The Cause