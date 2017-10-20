When Neighbors Saw A Guy Vandalizing Their Cars On CCTV, They Sprung A Trap To Catch Him In The Act

ADVERTISEMENT

When you find yourself a victim of a crime it can be isolating. But when this group of people living in West Hollywood all became targets of the same crime, they decided to solve the problem together. Firstly they installed CCTV cameras, and then they waited for the perfect opportunity to pounce.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017, was a proud day for the residents of one particular apartment complex in West Hollywood. Showing a remarkable amount of community spirit, they pulled together in a heroic effort to apprehend an alleged vandal.

The story begins on Saturday, September 23, 2017. It was just a normal day at the apartment complex on the corner of Fountain Avenue and Hacienda Place, until one resident went down to the parking lot. It was there that they found something horrifying.

