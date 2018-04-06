In 1998 This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared. Then Five Years Later She Attended Her Own Murder Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a winter day in Queensland, Australia, when teenager Natasha Ryan disappears without a trace. After an extensive search turns up nothing, her family abandons hope of finding her alive. But when a notorious serial killer stands accused of her murder, an unexpected guest appears at the trial.

Natasha was born in 1984 and grew up in Rockhampton, a tight-knit community in Central Queensland on the eastern coast of Australia. Her parents, Robert and Jennifer, divorced while Natasha was still young, and Robert subsequently relocated 180 miles south to Bundaberg, where he married a woman named Debbie.

Although Natasha acted as a bridesmaid at Robert and Debbie’s wedding, she lived primarily with her mother in Rockhampton. Unfortunately, she grew into a troubled teenager, prone to instances of self-harm and dabbling in drugs. Then, in 1998 she met an older man named Scott Black, and the two became romantically involved.

