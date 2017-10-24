20 Notorious Criminals That You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program

ADVERTISEMENT

As a society, we’re fascinated with the worst of the worst. Murderers, mobsters, drug dealers, traitors – we may not want to ever meet them, but we’re intrigued by their stories. However, sometimes the most interesting aspects of their lives end up being glossed over. Like eventually ending up in the FBI Witness Protection Program (often known as the Witness Security Program or WITSEC), for example. Much like these 20 infamous bad guys, all of whom also turned informer on their former partners in crime…

20. Joseph “The Animal” Barboza

A man nicknamed “The Animal” is certainly supposed to be feared, and Joseph Barboza absolutely was. He became an FBI informant while in prison for murder (reportedly, he killed at least 26 men) and was promised plastic surgery to change his appearance. He didn’t get it and was shot dead in 1976.

19. Ken “Tokyo Joe” Eto

Ken Eto, known as “Tokyo Joe,” was the highest-ranking Asian-American in his crime outfit. After he miraculously survived being shot in the head three times by hitmen, he decided to enter the Witness Protection Program and ended up putting away several of his old partners. Meanwhile, the hitmen all mysteriously ended up dead.

