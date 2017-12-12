Years After This Nun’s Body Was Found At A Garbage Dump, A Twisted Tale Of Abuse Began To Emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a freezing winter in Maryland, and Sister Catherine Cesnik has been missing for two months. Then a hunter discovers her mutilated body, dumped on the remote outskirts of Baltimore. Strangely, it’s just the start of a dark and twisted mystery that will dog the Catholic Church for decades to come.

Catherine, known as Cathy, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 17, 1942. One of three children born to second-generation immigrants, she grew up in a devoutly religious household. Well liked at her Catholic high school, she earned the titles of class valedictorian, May Queen and president of her senior class.

After graduating high school, Cathy continued to find direction in the Catholic faith. Aged 18, she decided to join the School Sisters of Notre Dame – a worldwide order of nuns dedicated to education. By the late 1960s, she had taken up a position in Baltimore, some 250 miles from her hometown.

