Years After This Nun’s Body Was Found At A Garbage Dump, A Twisted Tale Of Abuse Began To Emerge

By Suzi Marsh
December 12, 2017
Image: Dazed & Confused Magazine

It’s a freezing winter in Maryland, and Sister Catherine Cesnik has been missing for two months. Then a hunter discovers her mutilated body, dumped on the remote outskirts of Baltimore. Strangely, it’s just the start of a dark and twisted mystery that will dog the Catholic Church for decades to come.

Image: Facebook/The Keepers Official Group – Justice for Catherine Cesnik and Joyce Malecki

Catherine, known as Cathy, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 17, 1942. One of three children born to second-generation immigrants, she grew up in a devoutly religious household. Well liked at her Catholic high school, she earned the titles of class valedictorian, May Queen and president of her senior class.

Image: Herald-Whig

After graduating high school, Cathy continued to find direction in the Catholic faith. Aged 18, she decided to join the School Sisters of Notre Dame – a worldwide order of nuns dedicated to education. By the late 1960s, she had taken up a position in Baltimore, some 250 miles from her hometown.

