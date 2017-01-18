ADVERTISEMENT

Minnie Graham was a much-loved great, great grandmother, who lived to the grand old age of 98. She spent the last years of her life in a Texas nursing home called Garland’s Winters Park.

Having had her first child aged just 14, Graham was part of a large extended family. So when she started showing signs of dementia, that family made sure she was taken care of, checking her into the Dallas nursing home.

The family were content with their decision, but this was not to last. When they went to visit Graham, they saw that she had some mysterious bruising on her body. Moreover, not only were the marks unexplained, they looked seriously painful.

