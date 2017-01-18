Minnie Graham was a much-loved great, great grandmother, who lived to the grand old age of 98. She spent the last years of her life in a Texas nursing home called Garland’s Winters Park.
Having had her first child aged just 14, Graham was part of a large extended family. So when she started showing signs of dementia, that family made sure she was taken care of, checking her into the Dallas nursing home.
The family were content with their decision, but this was not to last. When they went to visit Graham, they saw that she had some mysterious bruising on her body. Moreover, not only were the marks unexplained, they looked seriously painful.
This Abused Retriever Was Born Without Eyes – But Now He’s Brightening Lives In The Most Beautiful Way
20 Snapchat Face Swaps That Are About As WTF As It Gets
20 Tragic Tattoos That Got Totally Lost In Translation
Doctors Said Her Tiny Unborn Baby Wouldn’t Survive. But 13 Years Later, Mom Couldn’t Be Happier
What The “Butcher of Paris” Did During WWII Can Only Be Described As Totally Insane
10 Famous Figures Who Predicted Their Own Deaths With Spooky Accuracy
When Rescuers Found This Hurt Dog Abandoned In A Box, They Spotted A Loyal Friend Watching Over Him
She Pretended To Be Seriously Overweight For Her Tinder Date, And His Reaction Was Priceless
When This Golden Retriever Was Cruelly Dumped, Vets Recoiled In Horror At His Huge Growth
20 Things About Tiffany Trump That The Donald Doesn’t Want You To Know
Four Teens Tortured A Tiny Puppy And Set Him On Fire – But They Didn’t Break His Loving Spirit
After Suffering Years Of Abuse, This Brave Mom Saw A Tornado-Hit House And Did Something Astonishing