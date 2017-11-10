This Pawn Shop Owner Saw A Man Following A Woman Outside. Then He Realized He Wasn’t Her Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had them: quiet days at work that allow us to gaze out of the window and lose ourselves in thought. We might even people-watch from our office perches, inventing narratives for the people milling around outside.

A man and woman talking and walking wouldn’t usually raise too many eyebrows, and it didn’t at first on January 9, 2017, when two pawn shop workers saw a couple walking past their store. But they soon realized that the scene unfolding before them was not one of humdrum domesticity – and they couldn’t simply stand by and watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Cantu and Israel Vallado probably expected a routine start to a week of work on that Monday morning. They looked out from within the brightly-colored pawn shop where they worked in Austin, Texas, waiting for customers to arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT