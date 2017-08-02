After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes.

By Sam Hopkinson
August 2, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Metropolitan Police
Image: Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police

Many people know the story of Josef Fritzl, an Austrian man who kept his daughter an incestuous family prisoner in a basement for years. This similar tale of a couple from London, United Kingdom, will surely chill your blood. Furthermore, their crimes span decades.

Image: Myriams-Fotos
Image: Myriams-Fotos

When a man in his 50s went to police with a story of historical abuse, the officers must have been shocked. He told of the mistreatment he’d suffered at the hands of a couple over two decades. Furthermore, he named them as Roy and Valerie Stannard, a now-elderly couple living in Bow, London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via The UK Database
Image: via The UK Database

It wasn’t the first time that the Stannards had been looked at by authorities. Indeed, their household had been visited several times over the years by social workers. However, none of the visitors were able to see anything wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT