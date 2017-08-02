After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people know the story of Josef Fritzl, an Austrian man who kept his daughter an incestuous family prisoner in a basement for years. This similar tale of a couple from London, United Kingdom, will surely chill your blood. Furthermore, their crimes span decades.

When a man in his 50s went to police with a story of historical abuse, the officers must have been shocked. He told of the mistreatment he’d suffered at the hands of a couple over two decades. Furthermore, he named them as Roy and Valerie Stannard, a now-elderly couple living in Bow, London.

It wasn’t the first time that the Stannards had been looked at by authorities. Indeed, their household had been visited several times over the years by social workers. However, none of the visitors were able to see anything wrong.

