When Police Found This Missing Girl In Some Woods, They Couldn’t Believe Who Was Lying Beside Her

It’s a winter afternoon in the woods of Alabama when workers spot a car parked up by the railway tracks. Inside, a young girl sits patiently waiting as the man beside her sleeps. But something about the scene rouses the workers’ suspicion, and when police arrive an incredible drama begins to unfold.

The story began in February 2018 in Whitney Lake, a tight-knit community located on Johns Island off the coast of South Carolina. A few months previously, Brittany Todd had moved to the area with her husband and their five children. Surrounded by young families like themselves, the Todd’s soon settled in to life in the neighborhood.

Brittany occupied herself as a full time mother, while her husband Kevin, who used to be a firefighter, began working for the local Coast Guard. And so it was that on February 13, Kevin was away at a training session, while Brittany was at home caring for their three youngest children. The two eldest of the Todd’s offspring, meanwhile, were attending classes at a local school.

