After Police Saw A Video Of What This Grandmother Had Done, She Got Three Consecutive Life Sentences

A sinister-looking figure in a black cloak drags a young child around the room by her neck. Dogs are seen jumping into view and barking madly throughout. Then a green hand appears and pulls hard at the girls’ cheek. Just who or what was captured on this terrifying cell-phone video which was uploaded to YouTube?

A grandmother in her late 40s, Geneva Robinson shared her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with her four grandchildren back in 2014. However, there was another resident in the house.

Robinson’s boyfriend, Joshua Granger, almost 20 years her junior, also shared the home. It’s believed the kids ended up living with their grandmother after their parents separated.

