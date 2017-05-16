A sinister-looking figure in a black cloak drags a young child around the room by her neck. Dogs are seen jumping into view and barking madly throughout. Then a green hand appears and pulls hard at the girls’ cheek. Just who or what was captured on this terrifying cell-phone video which was uploaded to YouTube?
A grandmother in her late 40s, Geneva Robinson shared her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with her four grandchildren back in 2014. However, there was another resident in the house.
Robinson’s boyfriend, Joshua Granger, almost 20 years her junior, also shared the home. It’s believed the kids ended up living with their grandmother after their parents separated.
-
After Police Saw A Video Of What This Grandmother Had Done, She Got Three Consecutive Life Sentences
-
This Couple Found An Abandoned Brick House In The Backyard – But It Was Only Big Enough For Children
-
20 Adorable Animals Who Visited People’s Homes And Stole Their Hearts
-
Mom Could See Her Baby Girl Was Dying – But They Were Stunned By What They Saw Outside The Window
-
20 TV Couples Who Had Their Own Real-Life Romances
-
When The Queen Came Across This Giant Elephant, The Moment She Held Out A Banana Was Priceless
-
This Couple Waited 7 Years For A Baby. But When She Finally Got Pregnant, Tragedy Struck
-
Here's What Happened To The Man With The Golden Voice Following His Phenomenal Rise To Fame
-
When This Teen Was Turned Down For His School Dance, A Stranger Appeared – And Mom Broke Down
-
The 20 Most Unfortunately Placed Ads Ever Seen While Traveling
-
This Soldier Waited Anxiously For His Life-Saving Partner. But The Moment She Saw Him Was Priceless
-
20 Inspired Tattoos That Transform Scars Into Stunning Artworks