A Quadruple Homicide Took Place In This Cabin – And How The Murderers Did It Was Horrifying

In a small community in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the Sharp family are relaxing at home. Sons Rick and Greg are playing with a friend, while daughter Tina returns home late after watching television next door. The two eldest children are out enjoying small town life, one socializing in nearby Quincy and the other enjoying a sleepover with friends. However, although it seems ordinary, this is a night like no other – and life in Keddie will never be the same.

On April 11, 1981, Glenna “Sue” Sharp, 36, was living with her family at the Keddie Resort, some seven miles north of the town of Quincy, California. At the time, she shared a small cabin with her sons John, 15, Rick, 10, and Greg, 5, as well as daughters Sheila, 14, and Tina, 12.

The Sharp family was originally from Connecticut, but had fled after Sue’s abusive husband threw them out of their home. For a time, they traveled across the U.S., visiting friends along the way. Finally, they reached Keddie.

