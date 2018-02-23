Seven Months After This 8-Year-Old Went Missing, A Hiker Discovered Skeletal Remains In The Desert

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a September day in Arizona, and young Vicki Lynne Hoskinson leaves home alone for the first time. But when she doesn’t return, her sister goes to look for her, finding only Vicki’s bike abandoned by the roadside. And seven months later, a hiker in the desert stumbles upon something disturbing.

Vicki was born on February 2, 1976, and lived with her family in Flowing Wells, on the outskirts of Tucson, AZ. Her mother, Debbie, was a food industry worker while her stepfather, George, was employed by a bottling company. Together, they shared a home with George’s daughter, Carie, and Vicki’s older sister, Stephanie. Completing the busy household was Brian, Debbie and George’s young son.

And Debbie was a strict mother. She never let the kids go out alone, in fact. Instead, she used the buddy system to ensure that they were monitored at all times. Then, on September 17, 1984, she decided to break the habit and allow eight-year-old Vicki some independence.

