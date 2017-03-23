This 17-Year-Old Disappeared On Spring Break 2009. Now The FBI Have Discovered The Horrifying Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2009 a teenager from New York State went missing over Spring Break. And for seven long years her family were left with no answers as to what happened to young Brittanee Drexel. But in 2016 an FBI agent revealed horrifying details that appeared to explain Brittanee’s disappearance.

Brittanee hails from Rochester, where she was born on October 7, 1991. Her parents, Dawn Drexel and John Kahyaoglu, were only teenagers themselves at the time of the birth. They never married and not long after Brittanee was born, her parents parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, she was still a toddler when her parents split up. Dawn eventually married Chad Drexel, who raised Brittanee as his own daughter. But she wouldn’t see her real dad for many years. In fact, Brittanee was a teenager herself when she finally reunited with Kahyaoglu.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT