These Shipwrecked Sailors Were Brutally Murdered On Camera – But Police Refused To Investigate

As the ships hove in on the four men adrift in the sea, it looks like it might be a rescue attempt. But it’s the opposite. This 10-minute video posted on YouTube in 2014 is a graphic illustration of how lawless and brutal life at sea can be. The gruesome clip shows what certainly appears to be premeditated murder. Four men are in the water around what look like three fishing boats. And all four are shot dead in a hail of bullets.

In many ways, the horrifying footage raises more questions than it answers. We don’t know when the film was made, what the location is, or who the victims of the shooting are. And in the unregulated world of maritime life in international waters, there’s a good chance we’ll never know.

The footage starts off innocently enough. It’s poor quality, most likely shot with a cell phone. We can see a number of boats in a group, gently wallowing in an ocean swell. After a couple of minutes, though, things become much more sinister as the ships seem to converge on a single spot.

