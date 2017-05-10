As the ships hove in on the four men adrift in the sea, it looks like it might be a rescue attempt. But it’s the opposite. This 10-minute video posted on YouTube in 2014 is a graphic illustration of how lawless and brutal life at sea can be. The gruesome clip shows what certainly appears to be premeditated murder. Four men are in the water around what look like three fishing boats. And all four are shot dead in a hail of bullets.
In many ways, the horrifying footage raises more questions than it answers. We don’t know when the film was made, what the location is, or who the victims of the shooting are. And in the unregulated world of maritime life in international waters, there’s a good chance we’ll never know.
The footage starts off innocently enough. It’s poor quality, most likely shot with a cell phone. We can see a number of boats in a group, gently wallowing in an ocean swell. After a couple of minutes, though, things become much more sinister as the ships seem to converge on a single spot.
-
Archaeologists Have Unearthed An Ice Age Settlement That May Rewrite North American History
-
When This Pit Bull Realizes His Family Is Giving Him Up, His Reaction Will Bring A Tear To Your Eye
-
This Little Girl Who Couldn’t Speak Floored Everyone In A Donkey Sanctuary With 4 Simple Words
-
These Shipwrecked Sailors Were Brutally Murdered On Camera – But Police Refused To Investigate
-
After This Happy Days Star Passed Away, Dark Details About Her Life Emerged
-
Remember Super Bass Singers Sophia Grace And Rosie? Well, Here’s What The Adorable Duo Look Like Now
-
When This Homeless Man Asked A Fast Food Worker For Some Water, The Manager Had To Intervene
-
This Woman Noticed Strange Holes In Her Head. Then Her Whole Body Transformed In The Creepiest Way
-
When A Woman Saw This Pregnant Panhandler, She Knew Something Wasn’t Right And Started Filming
-
20 Pivotal Plot Clues Hidden In Movies That Only Eagle-Eyed Viewers Could Have Spotted
-
In 2015 This Alabama Teen Vanished Without A Trace. Now Police Have Finally Found Out The Truth
-
Patrick Stewart Had A New Leading Lady In His Life. But What Happened Next Was Heartwrenching