In 1994 Susan Smith Drowned Her Two Children. This Is The Dangerous Life She’s Led In Prison Since Then

It’s late October in South Carolina, and Susan Smith is about to do the unthinkable. With her two young sons strapped to their seats, she rolls her car into the waters of John D. Long Lake – and leaves her boys to drown. Fast-forward to 23 years after this terrible crime, however, and Susan is behind bars. She still continues to lead an eventful existence while locked up, though – and a very dangerous one at that.

Still, Susan’s life was a troubled one even before the murders of her sons. While she was growing up in Union, South Carolina, for instance, her parents, Linda and Harry Vaughan, often fought. Then, when Susan was just six years old, Harry tragically died by suicide.

Yet while Linda soon remarried, things arguably didn’t become easier for Susan. Instead, she was abused by her new stepfather; at just 13 years old, moreover, she attempted to take her own life. And although she was able to graduate high school in 1989, her personal life had seemingly spiraled out of control by that time.

