It’s late October in South Carolina, and Susan Smith is about to do the unthinkable. With her two young sons strapped to their seats, she rolls her car into the waters of John D. Long Lake – and leaves her boys to drown. Fast-forward to 23 years after this terrible crime, however, and Susan is behind bars. She still continues to lead an eventful existence while locked up, though – and a very dangerous one at that.
Still, Susan’s life was a troubled one even before the murders of her sons. While she was growing up in Union, South Carolina, for instance, her parents, Linda and Harry Vaughan, often fought. Then, when Susan was just six years old, Harry tragically died by suicide.
Yet while Linda soon remarried, things arguably didn’t become easier for Susan. Instead, she was abused by her new stepfather; at just 13 years old, moreover, she attempted to take her own life. And although she was able to graduate high school in 1989, her personal life had seemingly spiraled out of control by that time.
-
This Stray Wouldn’t Stop Following Two Travelers. Then They Awoke To A Face At Their Window
-
4 Years After A Boy Went Missing, The Trail Of Clues He’d Left Led Police To His Hidden Prison
-
After Months Out Of The Spotlight, Matt And Amy Roloff Revealed Major News About Their Daughter
-
U.S. President John Tyler Was Born Back In 1790 – But Two Of His Grandsons Are Alive To This Day
-
These Rockers Went Three Decades Without A Haircut – But Then A Makeover Left Them Unrecognizable
-
If You See These Sinister Figures In The Forests Of Japan, They’ll Make Your Blood Run Cold
-
When Two Teens Saw A Man Abducting This Toddler, They Raced After Him In A Bid To Save Her Life
-
Paris Jackson Made Quite A Bold Statement At A Red Carpet Event – And The Internet Went Wild For It
-
In 1994 Susan Smith Drowned Her Two Children. This Is The Dangerous Life She’s Led In Prison Since Then
-
Reality TV Star Beth Chapman Has Revealed Some Devastating News In An Emotional Letter To Friends
-
This Man’s Mother Was Killed In A Plane Crash. Then Agents Found Suspect Clippings In Her Purse
-
A Man Found This Tiny Creature In A Bag Of Mulch – Then Weeks Later He Shared An Adorable Update