The Suspect’s Mom Laughed As She Was Sentenced For A Deadly DUI – So The Judge Took Immediate Action

When Amanda Kosal faced the judge for causing death through drink driving, the tears were streaming down her face. Moreover, as the dead man’s sister read a statement from his children, it must have caused Kosal deep anguish. However, at that very moment, something happened that blew her and the rest of the courtroom away.

This story begins one fateful June 2016 morning in Redford Township, a suburban area of Detroit, Michigan. Local resident Amanda Kosal, then 25, was behind the wheel of her pick-up truck. However, she was intoxicated, and as a result Kosal made a deadly error.

Making her way northbound along Beech Daly Road, Kosal crossed over the road’s center line. In doing so, she smashed directly into an oncoming SUV that contained Jerome Zirker, 31, and his fiancée Brittany Johnson, also 31. Moreover, because of Kosal’s drunken mistake, there were tragic consequences for the couple and their families.

