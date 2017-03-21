As She Swerved Her Car At This Cop, He Saw Her Mouth Two Desperate Words

ADVERTISEMENT

They had been driving around for an hour. As they would later describe, it was an hour of being held at gunpoint by a carjacker. The woman knew she had to do something. So when she saw a passing police car, she seized her opportunity in the most astonishing way.

In March 2017, Barbara Love from Atlanta, Georgia, was sitting in a car in a city street with her husband Nolan. It was a fairly unremarkable outing until something terrible happened. According to the couple, out of the blue, a stranger jumped into the car and told them to hand over their phones and cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, all of a sudden, he allegedly ordered the couple to drive on. “We weren’t paying any attention to that young man,” Barbara revealed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March 2014. “We didn’t see where he came from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT