This Teen Accused Three Black Men Of Abducting Her – But Then Police Unravelled Her Web Of Lies

It’s March in the close-knit community of Denison, Texas, when 18-year-old Breana Harmon Talbott rushes through the doors of a local church. Partially nude and covered in blood, she claims to have been the victim of a violent attack. And, soon, Breana’s story whips the community into a furious frenzy – but is everything really as it seems?

Growing up in the town of Pottsboro, Texas, Breana was just a young teen when she began a relationship with Samuel Hollingsworth in April 2016. And within seven months from their first date, the pair were engaged. Then, by March 2017, Breana had graduated from high school and taken a job at the nearby Carrus Speciality and Rehabilitation Hospital, where she was employed as a patient care technician.

Meanwhile, Samuel – a self-described patriot – had ambitions to join the Army. On March 7, 2017, however, the young lovers got into a spat about their future plans. Apparently, they argued about where they would live after Samuel started his military career. Perhaps nothing could have prepared him for the bizarre twist that events were about to take, though.

