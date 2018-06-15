This Teen Football Star’s Body Was Found By His Boyfriend. Then The Dark Truth Began To Emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s April 2018 in Los Angeles County, California, and Jeremy Sanchez’s family and friends are desperately searching for the missing boy. Then, one of his friends stumbles across a body, sprawled lifeless by a riverbed. Slowly, the brutal truth about Jeremy’s death begins to emerge.

As a teenager in South El Monte, a city some 13 miles outside of Los Angeles, Jeremy loved sports. In fact, he played on his school’s football and baseball teams as well as partaking in competitive wrestling matches. And to the people who coached him, the young man displayed an enthusiasm that belied his small stature.

“That kid was one of the most competitive kids around,” South El Monte High School sports coach Paul Veliz told the Orange County Register in April 2018. “[He] had a great heart and was the kind of athlete we always hear about that plays bigger than his size.” And by his junior year, he was a varsity quarterback on the football team.

