When This Teen Gave A Childhood Friend A Ride, He Had No Clue About The Secret Plan To Murder Him

By the time Ross Capicchioni realized that his friend intended to kill him, it was already too late. Having lured him to a rundown neighborhood in a no-go area of Detroit, his friend took aim at him with a loaded shotgun, finger on the trigger. Capicchioni never saw it coming.

Why would he? The Michigan teens had known each other for 10 years. Capicchioni, a 17-year-old from the Detroit suburb of Macomb, was a regular high-school student. He liked skating, punk music and hanging out with his friends. Tyrone was just a 15-year-old kid, albeit with some shady connections.

But unknown to Capicchioni, Tyrone was harboring deadly intentions. As part of his initiation into a criminal gang, he had to murder someone, anyone, and it did not matter whom. Tyrone had decided it would be Capicchioni. So he acquired a shotgun and enticed Capicchioni to a secluded place.

