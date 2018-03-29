This Teen Ran Off With The School Security Guard. Then He Kept Her Locked Away For Four Long Years

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a winter day in Pennsylvania when schoolgirl Tanya Nicole Kach disappears from her suburban home. For years, the authorities search in vain, unable to locate the missing girl. Then, a decade later, Tanya walks into a local store, claiming to have been held captive in a nearby home.

Tanya was born on October 14, 1981, in Monongahela, a city located some 17 miles south of Pittsburgh, PA. Sadly, when she was just 11 years old, Tanya’s parents decided to separate. And as a result of this decision, her mother disappeared from her life. To make matters worse, Tanya’s father soon started living with his new girlfriend – a woman with whom his daughter did not see eye-to-eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the next two years, Tanya struggled through an unhappy home life. In the meantime, she continued her studies at Cornell Intermediate School in McKeesport, PA. And there, when she was just 13 years old, she first encountered a man named Thomas Hose. At 37, he was 24 years older than Tanya and worked as a security guard at the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT